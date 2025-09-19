Highest-Grossing Indian Animated Film 'Mahavatar Narsimha' Set To Stream

The Indian animated film Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, has become the highest-grossing Indian animated movie, collecting Rs 300 crore at the box office.



The film, which has been in theaters for eight weeks and is still earning money, is set for its digital premiere on Netflix today at 12:30 pm.



Presented by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha has received staggering numbers online, including a 9.8/10 on IMDb, a perfect 5/5 on Google, and a 9.8/10 on BookMyShow, cementing its cultural impact. The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe will have seven films being made in total.

