Laapataa Ladies actor pips Rashmika to become National Crush

In today's entertainment landscape, actors can ascend to fame through various avenues, whether it's a standout performance in a blockbuster film or a memorable role in a cult classic. For Pratibha Ranta, the month of May 2024 has marked a significant turning point, as she garners attention for her roles in two noteworthy projects – "Laapataa Ladies" and "Heeramandi". With her captivating on-screen presence and innate charm, many have dubbed her as the new heartthrob of India.

Who is Pratibha Ranta?

Hailing from Shimla, Pratibha Ranta ventured into acting with her debut in the television show "Qurbaan Hua" opposite Karan Jotwani in 2020. Although she portrayed the lead character, the show faced cancellation in September 2021 due to low ratings. Undeterred, Pratibha continued her journey in the world of entertainment, appearing in another television series titled "Aadha Ishq". Her breakthrough came in March of this year when she starred in Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies", alongside emerging talents Sparsh Srivastava and Nitanshi Goel. Her performance in the film earned praise from critics and audiences alike, especially after its OTT release in May.

How Pratibha Ranta Captured Hearts in Heeramandi

Pratibha's star continued to rise with her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series "Heeramandi". Portraying Shama, the ambitious daughter of Sanjeeda Sheikh's character Waheeda, Pratibha held her own amidst a stellar cast that included industry heavyweights like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Many online viewers lauded her performance, noting that she outshone even some of the show's lead stars. With her natural simplicity and undeniable screen presence, Pratibha Ranta has swiftly earned the title of the nation's latest crush, joining the ranks of esteemed actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Shraddha Kapoor.