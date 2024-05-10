Head of Amazon Prime Video resigns; joins a star hero's production

Prime Video has been doing extremely well in India in the past few years and one of the main reasons for the same is Aparna Purohit. She is the driving force behind Amazon Prime Video's Originals in India. Her recent decision to quit the company has come as a shock to many. Aparna handles not just India but Southeast Asia and she recently announced her resignation from the company.

Aparna joined the OTT giant in 2016 and she played a pivotal role in shaping the streaming giant's content strategy and churning out some good content. She has laid the foundation for many successful shows on the platform. Notable projects that she brought to the platform are The Family Man, Paatal Lok, Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Farzi, and Dahaad, among others. Her visionary approach and commitment to fostering diverse narratives have helped elevate Amazon Prime Video as a frontrunner in the digital entertainment landscape.

Reports indicate that Purohit will transition to a leadership role at Aamir Khan Productions, a significant development in the industry. Aamir Khan Productions, known for its recent successes with Laal Singh Chaddha and Laapata Ladies, stands to benefit from Purohit's expertise and industry acumen.