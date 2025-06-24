Has Netflix Shelved Rakt Brahmand? Creators Clarify

The Netflix web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aditya Roy Kapur, has been rumored to be shelved due to financial issues. The high-budget fantasy series, produced by Raj & DK and directed by Raqhi Anil Barve, reportedly faced significant financial hurdles.



However, Raj & DK have denied these rumors, stating that the project is still in progress and that a new action schedule is being prepared. "We finished most of our indoor talkie schedule, and we are now prepping for the next big schedule that is mostly outdoors and action," they said.



Till yesterday, it was uncertain whether Rakt Brahmand will move forward or be shelved. Today’s clarification by the creators should put to rest all the rumours.

