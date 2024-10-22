Harish Kalyan’s Lubber Pandhu gets an OTT release date

Small-budget sports film, Lubber Pandhu from Kollywood, has surpassed expectations and has turned out to be a big success. The film, starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh has collected over ₹37 crores in Tamil Nadu.

The film was earlier set to have its OTT release on October 18 but the scheduled digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar was delayed because the movie can’t be taken off theatres due to its successful run in the theaters. However, it is now confirmed that the film Lubber Pandhu will be released for streaming on 31st October 2022 which is also during the Diwali holiday period.

The six-week theatrical exhibition of the film is almost unheard in Tamil cinema, which is indicative that the film has performed well. Apart from Tamil, the sports drama will also be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Tamizharasan Pachamuthu directed the movie Lubber Pandhu alongside actors Swasika and Sanjana and the likes of Kaali Venkat, Devadarshini, and Bala Saravanan. The film is funded under Prince Pictures by Lakshman Kumar and Venkatesh and has Sean Roldan as its music director.

As a result of its impressive box office performance, the film Lubber Pandhu will no-doubt endure its success for a long time, especially now with its OTT platform release allowing it to reach larger audiences this Diwali.