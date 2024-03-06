Hanuman, Yatra 2 and other movies releasing this week on OTT

Here's a glimpse of the upcoming titles premiering on leading OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, and others this week:





Hanuman





The mythological action drama starring Teja, which emerged as a mega blockbuster at the box office, is set to stream on ZEE5 starting from the 8th of this month. Directed by Prasanth Varma, this film promises an engaging cinematic experience.





Anweshippin Kandethum





Featuring Mallu star Tovino Thomas in the lead role, this Malayalam cop thriller is all set to hit Netflix on the 8th of this month. With its intriguing plot and stellar performances, this film is bound to captivate audiences.





Lal Salaam





Starring Rajinikanth in a pivotal role, this box office mega disaster is accompanied by another setback for Aishwarya Rajesh in her directorial journey. Catch this film streaming on Netflix from the 8th of March.





Yatra 2

Despite being a political biographical, this film faced a complete washout at the box office. However, it's gearing up for a digital release on Amazon Prime from the 8th of March. Don't miss the opportunity to explore this intriguing narrative.