Hanuman Telugu Version Censored for OTT Release?

The buzz around Teja Sajja's film HanuMan has been ongoing, particularly regarding its streaming rights. Initially slated for release on Zee5, the film took a different route, premiering in Hindi on Colors Cineplex before landing on Jio Cinema. Now, the Telugu version has quietly made its way onto Zee5, sans any formal announcement, prompting speculation.





Interestingly, a subtle discrepancy between the runtimes of the Telugu and Hindi versions has caught attention. While the Telugu version clocks in at 2 hours 30 minutes on Zee5, the Hindi version spans 2 hours 38 minutes, matching the actual runtime. This raises questions about potential edits in the Telugu cut, though specifics remain elusive without a side-by-side comparison.





Director Prasanth Varma addressed the delay in the film's OTT release, assuring fans of ongoing efforts to bring it to audiences promptly. However, the rationale behind the trimmed runtime of the Telugu version remains unclear. While frame rate adjustments by OTT platforms could contribute to runtime variations, a significant 8-minute disparity seems unlikely to be solely attributed to this.





Notably, HanuMan is yet to debut on OTT platforms in Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil, adding to the intrigue surrounding its digital release. Despite these developments, the film's box office performance speaks volumes. With a global gross of 298.18 crores and over 201 crores domestically, HanuMan has achieved blockbuster status, particularly in Hindi where it has crossed the 50-crore mark, cementing its status as a super hit.





As fans await its release in other languages, HanuMan is currently available for streaming on Jio Cinema in Hindi and Zee5 in Telugu with English subtitles, offering audiences a chance to experience the superhero saga.