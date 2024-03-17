After much delay and backlash, HanuMan Telugu Now Streaming on OTT

Prasanth Varma's much-anticipated superhero extravaganza, starring Teja Sajja, has finally hit OTT platforms. Following its theatrical release on January 12, the film, which raked in a staggering ₹200 crore in India against a modest ₹40 crore budget, is now available for streaming in Hindi.The movie, which garnered both audience adoration and critical acclaim, can be streamed on JioCinema in Hindi starting March 16. Additionally, it premiered simultaneously on Colors Cineplex at 8 pm. While release dates for other languages remain undisclosed, Zee5 teased the film's imminent arrival on its platform without specifying dates.Lead actor Teja Sajja expressed his excitement about the unique premiere strategy, stating, "I feel incredibly fortunate to have the first-of-its-kind premiere for my film, HanuMan. This film is very special to me, and I believe that the simultaneous premiere on Colors Cineplex and JioCinema is a fitting way to reach a much larger audience, especially the younger ones."Addressing the delay in the OTT release, director Prasanth Varma assured fans that it wasn't intentional, emphasizing their commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment. "Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you!" he conveyed on social media.Set in the fictional realm of Anjanadri, "HanuMan" follows the journey of Hanumanthu (Sajja), a petty thief bestowed with the divine powers of Lord Hanuman. Tasked with safeguarding the people of Anjanadri, he confronts Michael, a villain coveting similar powers to become an unstoppable force. The film not only sets the stage for a cinematic universe but also lays out plans for two follow-up films, "Jai HanuMan" and "Adhira."Featuring a stellar cast including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai, "HanuMan" marks Varma's third collaboration with Sajja after their successful ventures "Zombie Reddy" and "Adbhutham." Produced by Primeshow Entertainment, the film promises an exhilarating blend of action and fantasy for audiences to enjoy.