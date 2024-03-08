HanuMan: OTT released delayed





Director Prasanth Varma, renowned for his innovative storytelling, ventures into the superhero genre with his latest creation, "HanuMan." Teja Sajja portrays the titular character, Hanumanthu, who rises against the oppressive landlords of Anjanandri village. His journey takes a supernatural turn after consuming unique fruits, granting him extraordinary powers to defend his community.



Released to cinemas on December 2nd, 2023, "HanuMan" received acclaim for its refreshing take on the superhero narrative. Now, eager fans anticipate its official TV premiere scheduled for March 16th at 8 PM. Initially slated for a March 8th, 2024 release on Zee5, along with a Hindi version on JioCinema, the film's digital debut has faced unexpected delays, leaving fans puzzled and frustrated.



Despite the delay, "HanuMan" recently celebrated a triumphant 50-day theatrical run, highlighting the director's visionary approach and the cast's stellar performances. As anticipation builds for its digital release, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on this thrilling superhero saga.



