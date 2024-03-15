Prashanth Varma shares woes on HanuMan OTT Releases

Although, there were reports that blockbuster Telugu film 'HanuMan’ would be streaming from March 16 on Jio Cinema, yet again it has been deferred. “HanuMan OTT streaming delay was not intentional! We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you asap! Our intention is always to give you nothing but the best! Please try to understand and continue supporting us! Thank you!” posted Prasanth Varma.The film featured Teja Sajja in the lead role and is a super hero film. Niranjan Reddy is the producer of HanuMan. The film’s digital streaming rights were acquired by Zee Studios and there is no official announcement about the digital release. Several fans have been waiting for the date and announcement. Speculations confused the audience and rumors started that there are differences between the makers and the digital partners.Nonetheless, the story around Lord Hanuman is going to enthrall viewers of OTT as well in the days to come.