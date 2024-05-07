8 AM Metro to finally release on OTT

Numerous films debuted in 2023, with some still not accessible on streaming services. Among them is 8 AM Metro, a Hindi drama featuring Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher in prominent roles. Initially hitting theaters on May 19, 2023, the movie garnered positive feedback.Following a year since its cinematic premiere, 8 AM Metro starring Gulshan and Saiyami is now finally set to make its online streaming debut. If you're curious about the plot, availability, or details about the cast and crew, we've got you covered.This heartwarming film is at last making its way to a streaming platform as it is set to premiere on Zee5 on May 10. Gulshan Devaiah shared the news on social media, describing it as a tale of two strangers forming a close bond during their daily commute. Saiyami Kher also expressed her delight, highlighting the film's small budget and heartfelt production.Both actors expressed gratitude for being part of such a meaningful project. Sharing the OTT release details Gulshan wrote, "Working on '8 AM Metro' was a great experience, and I am immensely happy that this film is part of my career . It's a story that celebrates the beauty of human connections and the serendipitous moments that shape our lives."Saiyami Kher, added, "I'm so happy that 8 AM Metro found a home on OTT. A small budget film which was made with all heart. And I'm very happy to be a part of this film. How 2 strangers come into each other's lives and make them better people through this unique friendship. 8 am metro is A heartwarming, slice of life film which taught me more about myself.”8 AM Metro follows the lives of Preetam (played by Gulshan Devaiah) and Iravati (portrayed by Saiyami Kher), two strangers who meet on a metro in Hyderabad. As their encounters become more frequent, their bond deepens, raising questions about whether it's love or simply friendship. The film, adapted from Malladi Venkata Krishna Murthy’s Telugu novel Andamina Jeevitam, features cinematography by Sunny Kurapati, editing by Anil Aalayam, and music by Mark K Robin.Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad, 8 AM Metro explores the evolving relationship between Preetam and Iravati, shedding light on the complexities of human connection and the blurred lines between love and friendship.