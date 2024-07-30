Gulkanda Tales all set for release on OTT?







Anil Rahi Barve may not boast of extensive filmography, but who needs one when you have a Tumbbad? The wait for his next project has been long and the expectations are higher.The release of Barve’s new series Gulkanda Tales in April 2022 was amazing. This is because it is almost impossible to wait for the director’s full-TV series about this timeless masterpiece titled Tumbbad.Yet even after two years, we were still waiting with bated breath, clutching only tantalizing set pictures as our last hope. But now there seems to be some potentially good news on that front. Just recently on X (formally Twitter), Rahi Anil Barve posted that Gulkanda Tales is almost ready.Regarding his next project “Rakt Bramhand,” Barve said, “Second one, Gulkanda Tales, is ready.” Although it comes directly from him; the implication here is that the series will start airing very soon. Fans are hopeful that it will be released within the year.It would be exhilarating to watch a "kinda epic" series by a storyteller with possibilities for larger-scale narratives. But while waiting for this show called Gulkanda tales, let us not forget how important patience can be. To rush it would mean losing out on the artistic integrity that Rahi Anil Barve embodies.We know Barve does not think the show has reached its optimum level yet. Compared to having a disappointing Web Series that takes too long before airing its first episode, more pain can come from waiting longer. We believe in Barve's vision and look forward to when Gulkanda Tales will finally rise again.