Gopichand's Bhimaa OTT Release Date Confirmed

Actor Gopichand, who has been struggling with the box office for quite some long time to bag a ahit.Recently he made another disaster called Bhimaa. This out and out entertainer was directed by a Kannada film maker called Harsha. he was the same person who directed Shiva Rajkumar's Vedhaa. Though he has been a successful director in Kannada, looks like he could not make that much wanted debut in Tollywood.





The Gopi and the star received mixed reviews at the box office from critics and hardly impressed the audiences as well. Many people have been waiting to watch it on the OTT platform and are eagerly looking for an official confirmation from the makers.





As per the latest update, this action entertainer is going to make its debut on the OTT platform from April 25 . Disney + Hotstar. One of the OTT giants of India is said to have bought the digital rights of the film, and they have even officially confirmed the same. It has to be observed that the gap between the theory and the OTT release date is more than six weeks.





Malavika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar have played the leading ladies in the film. KK Radhamohan produced Bhimaa under the banner of Sri Satya Sai Arts. Ravi Basrur, of KGF fame, composed the tunes.