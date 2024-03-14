Inspector Rishi OTT Release Date Confirmed

Prime Video India continues to expand its repertoire of Tamil original series with the announcement of "Inspector Rishi," following the success of Arya's "The Village." Scheduled for a global premiere on March 29, 2024, Prime Video has unveiled the first look poster for the upcoming series.





Featuring Naveen Chandra in the lead role as Inspector Rishi, the series boasts a talented ensemble cast including Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel. Created by Nandhini JS and produced by Shukdev Lahiri under the banner of Make Believe Productions, "Inspector Rishi" promises to deliver a gripping murder mystery interwoven with supernatural elements.





With ten episodes set to be released simultaneously on the premiere date, the series offers viewers a unique blend of police procedural and spine-chilling horror. "Inspector Rishi" follows the journey of Inspector Rishi Nandhan as he delves into a series of mysterious murders intertwined with inexplicable supernatural phenomena. As Rishi navigates through the perplexing case, he confronts not only external challenges but also grapples with his own inner turmoil.





The Tamil series "Inspector Rishi" will be available for streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages, promising to captivate audiences across diverse linguistic backgrounds.