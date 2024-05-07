Geethanjali Malli Vachindi OTT Release Date Confirmed

Telugu actress Anjali's milestone 50th film, Geethanjali Malli Vachindi has come as a sequel to the decade-old Geethanjali. Directed by Shiva Turlapati, the film hit the screens on April 11, 2024. Despite its genre blend of horror and comedy, the film didn’t fare well at the box office.Now, there's buzz that the film is set to make its OTT debut. As per the reports, the film is going to have its OTT debut on the Aha streaming platform on May 10, 2024. Anjali, known for her stellar performance in the original Geethanjali in 2014, reprised her role for this sequel, which is eagerly awaited by fans.The film revolves around a film crew visiting a haunted mansion for a shoot, only to encounter supernatural dangers beyond their imagination. As the crew faces eerie occurrences mirroring their own script, the suspense builds on how they navigate their way out of the perilous situation. The movie features a star-studded cast including Anjali, Rahul Madhav, Srinivasa Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Sunil, Shakalaka Shankar, and Ali.Geethanjali Malli Vachindi reunites Anjali and Srinivasa Reddy from the original cast, adding to the anticipation among fans. Interestingly, the original film was remade in Kannada titled Kathe Chitrakathe Nirdeshana Puttanna, starring Komal Kumar and Priyamani.Anjali's recent work includes a significant role in the Malayalam movie Iratta, alongside Joju George in dual roles. The film delves into the mysterious death of a police officer and his estranged twin brother's quest for truth. Next up, Anjali will be seen in Gangs of Godavari, starring Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, and Nassar, directed by Krishna Chaitanya. Additionally, she's part of the cast for Shankar's directorial venture Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.