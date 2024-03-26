Ganapath OTT Release Delayed

With Tiger Shroff's upcoming film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', generating buzz ahead of its release, the anticipation among fans for the OTT debut of his previous venture, 'Ganapath', continues to mount. For those who missed its theatrical run, the prospect of enjoying 'Ganapath' from the comfort of their homes remains a highly awaited event.





However, to the disappointment of many, any news regarding the OTT release of 'Ganapath' remains conspicuously absent. Despite being partnered with Netflix for streaming, Pooja Entertainment, the film's production house, has not provided any updates regarding its digital premiere. Even Netflix, known for its prompt release schedules, has remained tight-lipped about the anticipated arrival of 'Ganapath'.





Originally hitting theaters on October 20, 2023, 'Ganapath' should have theoretically made its way to Netflix by mid-December of the same year, adhering to the customary eight-week theatrical window observed in Bollywood. However, as December 2023 came to a close without any digital release, and now with the onset of the fourth month of 2024, marking six months post its theatrical debut, the absence of 'Ganapath' on streaming platforms becomes increasingly perplexing.





Rumors circulating on social media platforms offer speculative insights into the possible cause of the delay. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Netflix may have opted out of releasing 'Ganapath' due to purported shortcomings in its visual effects quality and other unspecified requirements that fail to align with the platform's standards.





However, amidst these speculations, the veracity of such claims remains uncertain, leaving audiences in limbo regarding the fate of 'Ganapath's OTT release. As fans eagerly await official announcements from the concerned parties, the delay continues to raise questions about the reasons behind the prolonged wait for the digital premiere of this much-anticipated action-packed spectacle.