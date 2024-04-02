Gaami OTT release date confirmed





Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdhary's Gaami, which was released a few days ago in the theaters, is all set to make its way to the OTT platforms. The film, for its unique and different story, has won the hearts of the audiences. The making, craft, efforts, VFX that is close to reality, and everything about the film was so good that all their efforts for more than five years now were paid back well.



Vidyadhar Kagita made his directorial debut with this film which was released in multiple languages. The makers have promoted the film in every possible way. As per the latest buzz, the movie will be available to stream on the OTT platform ZEE5 starting April 12, 2024. An official statement will be issued shortly.



Gaami features a talented cast, including Abhinaya, Mohammad Samad, Harika Pedada, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parak, and others. Backed by Karthik Sabareesh’s support and crowd-funders, Naresh Kumaran’s captivating score enriched the film.



