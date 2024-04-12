Gaami streaming on this OTT platform now









The recently released visual thriller Gaami, which has Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdhary in the lead roles, has done well at the box office. Made against a sci-fi backdrop, the film was made with a great VFX and the team worked on it for more than five years just to make sure it is made in the best way possible for the viewers.





Though there have been fans and audiences who watched the film on the big screen, it has to be noted that a bunch of audiences are waiting for its release on the OTT giant. Gaami is now streaming on Zee 5.





Zee 5 took to their social media platform to write the same and mentioned, "𝐀 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐓𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐄𝐏𝐈𝐂 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐓𝐄𝐋𝐔𝐆𝐔 𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐌𝐀

Visual extravaganza #Gaami Streaming now on #ZEE5 in Telugu, Tamil & Kannada

Vishwak Sen has done films with different concepts but this one has been way different from what he has done before. Other actors in the film have also done a great job. Directed by Vishwadhar, the film is produced by UV Creations.