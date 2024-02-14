Prime Video celebrates Love in Every Frame this Valentine's Week

Mumbai: Prime Video brings to the audience a wide variety of content this week. Love Storiyaan features six real-life couples from across the country and their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over all adversities. The stories have been skilfully captured through the lens of six directors – Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as executive producers, Love Storiyaan is inspired by real-life stories featured on India Love Project, a social media community founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. Love Storiyaan is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 14.





This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is like nothing you’ve ever seen from Jennifer Lopez. Alongside director Dave Meyers, Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing. Coinciding with her first studio album of the eponymous name, this genre-bending Amazon Original movie showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With extravagant costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos including Ben Affleck, Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Hough, and more, This Is Me…Now is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart, all set to premiere on Prime Video from February 16.

Five Blind Dates is the first Australian Amazon Original movie, Directed by Shawn Seet, Produced by Amazon Studios and Goalpost Pictures Australia, Written by Shuang Hu, Nathan Ramos-Park, The movie stars Shuang Hu, Yoson An and Jon Prasida. The romantic comedy movie revolves around a tenacious tea shop owner who is told by a fortune-teller that she will find her soulmate on one of the next five dates she goes on, Five Blind Dates will launch exclusively to Prime members in Australia and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Five Blind Dates is now streaming on Prime Video exclusively in English and Hindi.

Young Sheldon S7 is an American coming-of-age sitcom television series created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro for CBS. The series, set from 1989 into the early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to the American sitcom The Big Bang Theory and follows main character Sheldon Cooper growing up with his family in East Texas. For Sheldon Cooper it isn't easy growing up in East Texas. Heading into the show’s seventh and final series, the once nine-year-old genius is now a 14-year-old teenager still putting the world to rights. While lots of things are different – Georgie’s relationship with Mandy, Mary and George’s marriage – other things remain as they always were, including Sheldon’s inherent personality. The sitcom stars young Sheldon, alongside Lain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber,. Jim Parsons, who portrays the adult Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory. Young Sheldon S7 will premiere exclusively in English, on Prime Video starting February 16 with one episode weekly.

The Grand Tour S5 is a British motoring television series created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May and Andy Wilman, made for Amazon exclusively for its online streaming service Amazon Prime Video, and premiered on 18 November 2016. The programme was conceived in the wake of the departure of Clarkson, Hammond, May and Wilman from the BBC series Top Gear and was originally contracted with 36 episodes over three years. The Grand Tour S5 will premiere exclusively in English, on Prime Video starting February 16 with 1 episode every Monday. and announced the special will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on 16 February 2024.

NCIS S21 is an American military police procedural television series and the twenty-first installment in the NCIS franchise. NCIS S21 will pick up from the cliffhangers in the previous season, development in key characters’ relationships and is set to feature an overarching storyline. The series revolves around a highly trained group with colorful personalities who investigate crimes that are connected to Navy and Marine Corps personnel. The fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, combining elements of the military drama and police procedural genres with comedy. Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill are co-creators and executive producers of the premiere member of the NCIS franchise. NCIS S21 premiered exclusively in English, on Prime Video starting February 12 onwards.

