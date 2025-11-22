Farah Khan: Bigg Boss 19 Feels Like the Gaurav Khanna Show

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has sparked fresh debate among Bigg Boss fans with her candid take on Bigg Boss 19. Speaking on a podcast hosted by Soha Ali Khan, Farah said this season is increasingly beginning to feel like “the Gaurav Khanna show,” a remark that immediately ignited discussions across social media.

Farah explained that Gaurav Khanna has emerged as a standout contestant — not through aggression, noise or controversy, but through his composure and consistency. In a house known for shouting matches and emotional chaos, Gaurav’s dignified and calm presence has made him one of the most noticeable personalities of the season.

According to Farah, Gaurav’s maturity even when provoked sets him apart from the usual Bigg Boss behaviour. She noted that his composed attitude seems to unsettle many contestants, which is why they repeatedly target or gang up on him. Yet, Gaurav rarely reacts impulsively — a trait Farah believes is both rare and powerful in a format built around unpredictability.

She highlighted that he avoids abusive language, cheap tactics, and unnecessary drama. Instead, his gameplay is thoughtful, stable and rooted in self-control. Even during heated tasks or confrontations, Gaurav lets others reveal their own shortcomings while he quietly stands his ground. Farah said this dynamic is gradually shifting the season’s energy, making his presence more compelling week after week.

While she refrained from naming her winner prediction due to her occasional involvement with the show, Farah didn’t hide that Gaurav is her personal favourite this season. She described him as dignified, grounded and consistent — qualities she believes make him a deserving finalist.

Farah concluded that Bigg Boss 19 is witnessing a move away from loud theatrics towards more measured, thoughtful gameplay. And at the heart of that shift, she said, stands Gaurav Khanna. Whether he lifts the trophy or not, she believes this season already “belongs” to him in terms of narrative impact and audience perception.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St Joseph's Degree and PG College