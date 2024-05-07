Aavesham OTT Release Date Confirmed

Fahadh Faasil’s latest venture, Aavesham, has captivated audiences, securing its place as the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film hit theaters on April 11, 2024, earning praise from both viewers and critics alike.Meanwhile, excitement mounts as reports indicate Aavesham is expected to make its streaming debut soon. As per the reports , film is going to start its streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 9, although an official confirmation from the platform is awaited. This move promises to extend the film's reach, allowing a broader audience to experience its gripping storyline and stellar performances.Set against the backdrop of Bengaluru, Aavesham follows the journey of three Kerala youngsters navigating the challenges of an engineering college. Their encounter with local gangster Rangan, portrayed brilliantly by Fahadh Faasil, sparks a series of events that redefine their lives.Fahadh’s portrayal of Rangan, complete with his trademark phrase “Eda Mone,” has resonated with audiences, adding a unique charm to the character. Director Jithu Madhavan drew inspiration from real-life gangsters in Bengaluru to craft Rangan’s persona, ensuring authenticity while infusing the narrative with intrigue and humor. The film’s cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Mithun Jai Shankar, Pranav Raj, and Roshan Shanavas. Additionally, Midhutty, Sajin Gopu, Krishna Kumar, and Mansoor Ali Khan are seen in supporting roles.Jithu Madhavan, renowned for his previous blockbuster Romancham (2023), has once again bagged super hit with Aavesham. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil continues to enthrall audiences, with his next project, Pushpa 2, slated for release on August 15.