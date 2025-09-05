Expected Streaming Date Of Ghaati

After a long delay, the Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu starrer Ghaati has been released in theaters today. The film has received mixed reviews from both critics and fans.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati was made on a massive budget.



The digital rights for Ghaati have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a record price. According to reports, it is the highest OTT deal for a female-centric film.

Ghaati is expected to be available on OTT one month after its theatrical release, which means it should complete a four-week theatrical run. The film could be available on Prime Video in the first week of October.

The film is currently having a box office clash with Siva Karthikeyan’s Madharaasi. It remains to be seen how much the film will earn by the end of its theatrical run