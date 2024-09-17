Emily in Paris gets a new season; fans excited for the next

To the delight of the alaieu fans of Emily in Paris van, the series has indeed been confirmed for a 5th season renewal. The Emily Cooper actress, Lily collins floated the announcement all over her social media page on Monday, September 16, with pictures of her bearing a mug written with the title of the show. Runtime completed, it was time for the 5th season devil.





The fans’ comments became apparent very quickly after the announcement, as some wanted more focus to be directed at the development of the romantic arc involving Emily and Marcello - some people were inclined to such a dichotomy, some fans expressed that the relationship between Marcello and Emily should not change. “I just hope they don’t mess up what’s left of Emily and Marcello’s relationship”, was one of the comments, while other wanted to see Marcello in the next season spending happy moments with Emily and appealing to her in more serious ways. Another fan added, “Let’s hope she’s sticking around Marcello then.”





Recently, Netflix premiered the last season of Emily in Paris, balancing the audiences’ expectations with opinions about reactions “Emily in Paris” season four part two. For example, while some of the audience enjoyed the usual fabric of love recap and spoilers about silly fights interspersed with Paris and Rome’s picturesque scenes, the viewers were rather split about the aspect of Emily getting a boyfriend and the usual love lives getting too old as they too were graduation with her.





One of the show creators Darren Star has recently given an interview for Netflix’s Tudum where he elaborated on the new season in particular, “We’re very happy to be going back for a fifth season of Emily in Paris to continue the story of Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris.” He, however, hinted that as before, her narrative will be interspersed with the narrative from Roam, since certain events will take part in that very city.





By the end of the Season 4, Emily had found herself in Rome for work reasons and that brought on predictions that the focus of this particular series might completely shift to Italy. However, Star averred that although Emily will be in Rome, Paris will still be a vital part of the storyline. "This fact is going to change focus to what Emily is going to do in Rome. It doesn't mean she is not going to be in Paris but, it means she is going to have a presence in Rome," Star clarified.





One of the most anticipated storylines for Season 5 will be the exploration of Emily’s relationship with Marcello. According to Star, the couple’s romance would not go away. "I feel like they have a real spark and a real romantic connection. A lot of that's going to continue to play out next season," He said, much to the excitement of those who have been shipping them since day one.





Speaking of Gabriel, an easy to love yet a wholly complicated man in Emily’s life, Star warned that this time around, Gabriel will have to face the consequences mete out on him due to the events that happened in Season 4 which makes the fans overly curious about what will happen next to his character.





Given that Emily will be required to balance her career and personal life in two different cities, Season 5 further promises to deliver more romance, drama, and fashion- all the ingredients to sustain the audiences’ fascination with her beautiful but messy world.