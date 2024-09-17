Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Shekar Basha's Exit and Earnings

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is still the flavor of the season with its drama, entertainment, and surprising eliminations. The show is hosted by Nihit Nagarjuna Akkineni and started with 14 entrants leaven already 2 o f the contestants inside the house.





It was Bezwada Bebakka who was the first one to get evicted in the very first week. The other eviction, however, concerned Shekar Basha who was emergent in the more recent episode. He became a target during the elimination round when he was pitted against seven other housemates and received the least votes of all and was evicted in the most recent episode.





Shekar Basha Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Salary





For the Bigg Boss Tamil’ fandom, he is a household name as Ram Gopal Varma who has a fantastic Radio Jockey career for over 20 years about him. Hailing from an award winning and record making career exciting welcomed him when he stepped in Bigg Boss Tamil 8. Unfortunately, it was merely two weeks for him in the house after being in the show for 2 weeks.





Although Shekar was present for only a short period, he was able to gain something out of it. For the completion of some tasks, it has been estimated that he earned Rs 2.5 lakh per week. As it was the case for most of the Bigg Boss contestants who were put on the show for two weeks, Shekar ended earning Rs 5 lakh before he was evicted from the house.





Even as the third week of the reality show begins, the other contestants still remaining will have to face other new contestants and more barriers to break through in a bid to keep their places in the show. This week’s elimination nominations are out, and the fans are anticipating the forthcoming eviction.