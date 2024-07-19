Dune: Part Two set for OTT debut on JioCinema

On August 1, 2024, Dune: Part Two will finally be made available on OTT platforms, nearly six months after debuting in cinemas. This epic sci-fi movie has already been rentable on Prime Video but is now set to reach JioCinema subscribers. It was directed and produced by Denis Villeneuve, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts; it is a continuation of the fictional world described in Frank Herbert’s original novel Dune, which was published in 1965. The first instalment of this planned two-part series premiered in 2021.The storyline reveals how Paul Atreides seeks revenge against those responsible for his family’s downfall. With only him being able to see an ominous future that awaits everyone else, he joins forces with Chani and Fremen to stop it from happening. Thus he must choose between his love for Chani or saving the world as known.With Dune: Part Three set to be released in 2026, Villeneuve has more than enough time at his disposal to create a satisfactory ending to the entire saga. The announcement of the film adaptation of Herbert’s renowned novel was met with great enthusiasm. The success that came with Dune: Part Two both critically and in terms of revenue lays an even greater expectation for the third movie which poses a challenge for Villeneuve on how he will write its climax.Dune: Part Two will stream in several languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi so that it is accessible to as many people as possible.For those who wish to drown themselves in this epic continuation and get submerged in it. Dune: Part Two guarantees you a splendid experience on JioCinema.On August 1st 2024, Dune: Part Two will finally make its much-awaited OTT debut almost six months after being released in theatres. By now, the epic Sci-Fi film has been available to rent from Prime Video while subscribers of JioCinema can now watch it there. Directed and produced by Denis Villeneuve who co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts, this film is a continuation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel Dune. The first part of two episodes premiered last year.