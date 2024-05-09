Double Release on ETV Win: Chitram Chudara and Pardhu to stream soon





Telugu streaming platform ETV Win is gearing up to delight audiences with not one, but two thrilling releases slated for tomorrow. The highly anticipated films, Chitram Chudara and Pardhu, promise to deliver riveting entertainment experiences for viewers across the digital realm.Chitram Chudara takes center stage, featuring the talented Varun Sandesh in the lead role, alongside a stellar ensemble cast. The recently unveiled first-look poster offers a tantalizing glimpse into the film's narrative, depicting Varun Sandesh, Dhanraj, and Kasi Vishwanath immersed in a police station setting. With acclaimed actors such as Sheetal Bhat, Ravi Babu, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Ravindra essaying pivotal roles, Chitram Chudara sets the stage for an engrossing cinematic journey.Helmed by RN Harshavardhan, who serves as both writer and director, Chitram Chudara promises to deliver a compelling blend of drama and intrigue, with audiences eagerly anticipating its digital premiere.Meanwhile, details regarding the second release, Pardhu, remain shrouded in secrecy, with the makers opting to keep the trailer under wraps and withholding information about the cast and crew. As anticipation mounts for this mysterious cinematic offering, viewers are urged to stay tuned to this space for further updates and exclusive insights into both Chitram Chudara and Pardhu.With the promise of double the entertainment and double the excitement, ETV Win sets the stage for a memorable cinematic extravaganza, inviting audiences to embark on an immersive journey into the realm of storytelling and imagination. Don't miss out on these thrilling releases, streaming exclusively on ETV Win.