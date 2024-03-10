Gopichand's Bhimaa OTT release on this platform

Gopichand's latest action extravaganza, "Bhimaa," directed by A Harsha, makes its Telugu debut, marking a significant milestone for the acclaimed director transitioning from Kannada cinema. Produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts, "Bhimaa" premiered in theaters on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri (March 8), generating massive anticipation and excitement.

Initial responses from audiences who witnessed "Bhimaa" are overwhelmingly positive, lauding Gopichand's triumphant return to the silver screen. The actor's performance, along with intense action sequences and a gripping background score, has garnered widespread acclaim.

As anticipation builds for "Bhimaa's" digital premiere, the spotlight shifts to its OTT release. Disney Plus Hotstar has reportedly acquired the digital rights, alongside Star Maa securing satellite rights, in a substantial deal valued at up to 20 crores.

The end credits of the film suggest Disney Plus Hotstar as the designated OTT partner, hinting at a potential early to mid-April release on the platform, following the traditional one-month interval post-theatrical release observed in the Telugu film industry.

However, the OTT release date remains tentative, contingent on the film's performance at the box office. An official announcement from the makers is awaited to confirm the final date. Stay tuned for updates on the eagerly anticipated digital premiere of "Bhimaa" on Disney Plus Hotstar.