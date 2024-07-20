Here Are 4 Road Trip Movies to Watch On Netflix!

With the monsoon season setting in, take a break, make yourself some chai (adrak or no adrak), get comfortable and call your friends over! Tis’ the season to binge watch movies. Movies that talk about friendships, break-ups, romance, road trips and a whole lot more. From the OG bromances to the heartwarming escapades each film promises to whisk you away on unforgettable journeys of self-discovery and camaraderie against breathtaking backdrops.





1. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

The OG iconic road trip film, which has inspired every 90s friend group to take this trip to Goa! Experience the iconic journey of three friends, played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, as they embark on a road trip that tests their friendships and explores life’s complexities. Filled with memorable dialogues, picturesque locations, and soulful music, this film is a must-watch for its timeless portrayal of camaraderie





2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

The road trip film for Millenials - Zindagi Na Milega Dobara took all of our Goa plans up a notch, with the ultimate daredevil road trip in Spain. Join three friends, played by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, on an adventurous road trip through Spain that becomes a journey of self-discovery and reconciliation. With breathtaking landscapes, exhilarating experiences like skydiving and deep-sea diving, and moments of heartfelt conversations, this film celebrates friendship and living life to the fullest





3. Dhak Dhak (2023)

A unique road trip film which features four women, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery. The road trip shows the various aspects of these women’s lives, their struggles, aspirations, and achievements.





4. Wild Wild Punjab (2024)

And finally, Get ready for the breakup trip of the year with 'Wild Wild Punjab' on Netflix! Join a group of friends as they crash a wedding in Punjab, setting off a chain of hilarious and unexpected adventures. Packed with comedy, camaraderie, and bold moves, this film promises to be the ultimate watch party pick with friends this monsoon season.





Watch Wild Wild Punjab, the ultimate breakup trip, streaming exclusively on Netflix from 10th July 2024!