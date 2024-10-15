Devara OTT release details







The normal looking massive hit has been assisted by the massive blockbuster Devara: Part 1 which is still managing to pull in quite a lot of audience in the theaters in the Telugu states even going into the third week. The film features Jr NTR in the male lead and Janhvi Kapoor in the female lead and it is directed by Siva Koratala and has been made on a very big scale.Having managed to cross the mark of Rs. 500 crores gross numbers which is quite impressive, the movie Devara has indeed established itself as a primary winner. The unevenly released whistleblower is awaited by the fans as it will be released on the 8th of November 2024 in several languages and this will be based on a multi-lingual release. Although Netflix, which is the official streamer, has not announced anything yet, the buzz is thick.The film is supported well by the rest of the cast with Saif Ali Khan as the villain. Key actors Srikanth, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj, Ajay and others play key supporting roles in the film. The soundtrack of the film composed by Anirudh Ravichander has been one of the most appreciated aspects of the film. Held by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, Devara: Part 1 is still enjoying the lavender shores of the success.