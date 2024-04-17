Darshan's Kaatera a bigger hit on OTT?

Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's Kaatera hit the screens on December 29, 2023. The film, which features Darshan, debutant Aradhana Ram, and Jagapathi Babu, explores societal issues against a 1970s Hampi backdrop. This film has done absolutely well at the box office and emerged to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the career of Darshan. Being an action loaded entertainer, this film is currently one of the most talked about movies on OTT platforms as well.





Kaatera is currently streaming on Zee 5, not just in Kannada but in other languages as well. For those who do not understand Kannada, it is to be remembered that the film is streaming in Telugu Tamil and Hindi as well with English subtitles. So if you have not watched this film yet and are a fan of Darshan, it is high time that you start streaming the movie on OTT platforms.





Initially unveiled on February 16, 2022, by Tharun Sudhir on Darshan's birthday, the project underwent a producer shift, with Rockline Venkatesh taking over. The film introduces Aradhana Ram, daughter of actress Malashree, and veteran actor Jagapathi Babu as the antagonist.