Navratri Special: Strong Women, Powerful Stories & Empowering Narratives

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrates the strength, courage, and grace of women. It’s a time to reflect on the indomitable feminine energy that has the power to overcome challenges and rise above adversity. To embrace the festive spirit, here’s a collection of powerful, women-centric stories from Pocket FM, alongside trending films and shows that highlight female empowerment. Each of these narratives honors the perseverance and strength of women, just like the goddess herself.

1. Shaadi Ke Baad – Pocket FM

Arohi's fight for justice and self-respect

Arohi, who had experienced an incident worse than death for any girl, hadn't even recovered from the trauma of that incident when she received another piece of news that shook her to the core. Arohi's father and stepmother had decided on her marriage with a wealthy but physically challenged man without even consulting her. Although Arohi had clearly refused to marry him, her father and stepmother imposed a condition that forced Arohi to ponder over her decision. What was that condition? What incident had occurred with Arohi? And how will Arohi fight through her struggles and challenges? Find it out on Pocket FM.

2. Sukhee (2023) – Netflix

Sukhee (played by Shilpa Shetty) is the story of a middle-aged homemaker who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Faced with societal expectations and family responsibilities, Sukhee decides to break free and rediscover her joy, passion, and identity. The film serves as a reminder that it’s never too late to prioritize yourself, making it a heartwarming story for the modern Indian woman.

3. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To – Pocket FM

Anika’s search for her missing child

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ is a fictional drama that captures the life of Anika, who returns to her hometown Manali, along with her daughter, to find her twin kid. It’s an engaging narrative that showcases the arduous struggles and journey of the protagonist. The series has seen tremendous success globally, garnering over Rs.150 crores already. While in India, the series is available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, it has been recreated completely for mainstream US audiences as Saving Nora. Cumulatively, it has recorded over 500 million plays.

4. Maharani (Season 2) – SonyLIV

This political drama centers around Rani Bharti, a simple housewife thrust into the political limelight after her husband, Bihar’s Chief Minister, resigns. With little knowledge of politics, Rani evolves into a strong leader, standing up against the corrupt system. Her journey from homemaker to political powerhouse embodies the spirit of empowerment, making Maharani a must-watch this season.

5. Iravati - Ant Se Aarambh – Pocket FM

The rebirth of a warrior

After losing her life in the explosion at the laboratory in Nepal, Ira Dhami finds a new life within the weak body of Rajasthani princess Kunwari Iravati Rathore. Embracing Iravati's feeble form, Ira takes revenge on her enemies and completes her unfinished mission. Listen to the incredible story of Ira and Iravati.

6. Darlings (2022) - Netflix

Darlings is a dark comedy that centers around the life of Badru, played by Alia Bhatt, who faces domestic abuse at the hands of her husband. Instead of remaining a victim, Badru decides to take control of her life, seeking revenge in her own quirky way. The film sheds light on serious issues with a tinge of humor, making it both entertaining and thought-provoking. It’s a story of empowerment, resilience, and standing up for oneself.

7. Delhi Crime (2019) - Netflix

It is a gripping Indian crime drama series based on the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, which shook the nation. The show follows DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah), a fictional character inspired by the real-life officer Chhaya Sharma, as she leads the investigation to bring justice to the victim. The series intricately blends real events with fictional elements, highlighting the challenges faced by the police force and the socio-political landscape of India. Vartika, alongside her team, including characters like Bhupendra Singh and Neeti Singh, delves into the intense manhunt for the culprits, offering a raw portrayal of crime and justice in India's capital.