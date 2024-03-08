Could Mission: Chapter 1 Find a Home on an OTT Platform?

Tamil actor Arun Vijay's recent theatrical venture, "Mission: Chapter 1," made its debut during the Pongal festivities, sharing the stage with two other blockbuster releases, 'Captain Miller' and 'Ayaalan.' Despite facing stiff competition from these titles, "Mission: Chapter 1" managed to garner decently positive reviews, thanks to the bold efforts of its crew.The movie revolves around Gunasekhar, also known as Guna, who finds himself imprisoned in London following a mission gone awry. Determined to reunite with his daughter, Sana, Guna strives to break free from captivity.Having enjoyed a successful 25-day run in cinemas, "Mission: Chapter 1" proved to be profitable. While its counterparts prepared for their OTT releases, the film decided to delay its digital launch. Initially rumored to hit screens on February 16th, the OTT release was later postponed to a tentative date in March, with no official confirmation yet.Arun Vijay addressed fans' concerns on social media, hinting that SunNXT has acquired the movie's rights for release, contrary to earlier reports of a Netflix release. Fans eagerly await further updates on the film's release, and we encourage you to stay tuned for the latest developments.