Chari 111 makes its way to OTT

One of the recently released Telugu films that did not garner much collections or audiences at the theatres is Chari 111. Starring Vennela Kishore and Samyuktha Viswanathan in lead roles, the film was more of a spy thriller. Though there were pretty good expectations, on this film, the lead actor, not promoting the film enough, kind of sent a negative feedback to the audience.





As per the latest update, Chari 111 is already streaming on OTT platforms. This came out to a shock as there has been no prior announcement, neither from the Production house nor the OTT platform.. but right now the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu audio and English subtitles.





The movie is directed by TG Keerthi Kumar. Samyukta Viswanathan played the female lead. TG Keerthi Kumar's wife, Aditi, produced this project. Murali Sharma and Taagubothu Ramesh played vital roles. The gap between theatrical and digital release is five weeks.