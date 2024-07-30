Latest Movie Releases on OTT to Watch This Weekend

With July almost over let’s look back at some standout shows you can stream this week. Here are some nice movies/shows streaming across different platforms.Chandu Champion – Rent / Buy on Prime Video – HindiSynopsis: It is an amazing story about Muralikant Petkar who overcame nine bullet injuries to participate in three different sports to become India’s first paraplegic Olympic gold medalist. But it took 45 years for his own country to recognize him.Genre:Biopic Sports DramaBad Boys: Ride or Die – Rent / Buy on BookMyShow – EnglishSynopsis: After their former captain is framed after his death, Lowrey and Burnett must clear his name and go on the run.Genre:ActionMr. and Mrs. Mahi – Netflix – HindiSynopsis: This is a story of two people who love cricket; Mahima and Mahendra are struggling with their dreams. However, it was through playing cricket that he failed to realize his dream of playing for India that he became the biggest supporter of Mahima’s talent. It is therefore their story whether passion will hold them together or tear them apart.Genre:Sports DramaLove Lies Bleeding – Prime Video – EnglishSynopsis: A gym manager, Lou falls in love with ambitious bodybuilder Jackie that leads to a series of violent events entangling them into Lou’s criminal family affairs.Genre:Thriller RomanceThe Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – Prime Video – EnglishSynopsis: In World War II, a British secret unit known as Special Operations Executive (SOE) carries out daring missions against Nazi forces thereby changing the course of history and laying a foundation for black operations as we know them today.Genre:War DramaChutney Sambar – Disney+ Hotstar – TamilSynopsis: A street vendor orphan becomes part of his prosperous stepbrother’s family that faces various challenges while trying to be accepted in this new existence .Bhaiyya Ji – Zee5 – HindiSynopsis: A criminal retired Bhaiyya Ji wants revenge on Gujjar a powerful man after the younger brother gets killed due to insignificant argument and he enlists his old friends with whom he once committed crimes, mobilizing them against the mighty Gujjar.Genre: Crime DramaTime Bandits – Apple TV+ – EnglishSynopsis: Kevin is a young lad of eleven who joins time robbing criminals in their quest for adventure; it is an exploration that will test his love for history taking him through different time periods.Genre: Fantasy AdventureChalti Rahe Zindagi – Zee5 – HindiSynopsis: Krishna Bhagat bakers bread; He lives in a housing society with three families and tries to understand how each one of them overcomes their difficulties and battles hard to make it through every day of lock down.Genre: DramaTokyo Swindlers – Netflix – JapaneseSynopsis: Tokyo Swindlers is about a well-crafted plot by a cunning swindling gang, which plans to steal prime ten billion yen real estate in order to execute the biggest operation yet.Genre: Crime ThrillerThe list above has many genres from where there’s something for everyone as we say bye to July.