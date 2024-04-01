Chamkila to hit OTT sans theatrical release

Director Imtiaz Ali, who has made some really good films in Bollywood is all set for his upcoming directorial venture Chamkila starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. This film is based on a true story that happened in Punjab and expectations on this film have been higher right since the date was announced.





The film is releasing on OTT platform, SS theatre trickle release and movie buffs are very curious to know why a director like Imtiaz Ali is opting for an OTT release and not a theatrical release.





When asked about why he chose to release the film on an OTT platform and why not in theatres, the popular Director said that this film has a story that people across the globe should watch and not just the audience is in the north or the ones from Punjab.





In an interview, he said, "People perhaps that are not from this country and don't even speak these native languages should be able to enjoy it. So, that's the reason why we made Chamkila in Hindi, that's not your question, but that's my answer."





The teaser of the film has garnered immense response from the audiences and many have been eagerly waiting for its release date. Chamkila will be streaming on Netflix from April 12, and it is a film that one cannot miss watching.



