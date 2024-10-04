Centre to curb obscenity, cuss words on OTT, Suresh Babu hails it

Telugu film bigwigs have been demanding censorship for OTT platforms for quite some time, as they are loaded with explicit scenes, double entendres and cuss words which could adversely affect youngsters who are able to access these platforms easily.

Now, the Central government is planning to unveil new guidelines to curb those issues by ‘blurring steamy scenes’ and ‘beeping out cuss words’ on digital platforms. “It is definitely a welcome measure and right thing to do and I wish it happens very soon,” says producer Suresh Babu, who claims that everything has gone extreme these days - excessive violence, explicit sex and numerous cuss words. “I wish even violence be curbed a bit. We have to see how these two proposals like ‘blur’ and ‘’beep’ are going to change and reduce the obscenity and profanity on OTT because some people would oppose it, under the guise of freedom of expression and stuff. I also believe that content consumption happens based on personal taste which would differ from one person to another and striking a balance between varied and contrasting views is key,” he adds.

