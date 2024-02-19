Stop it now!! Mumbai Court Seeks Stay on Most Controversial Web Series





The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken legal action against Netflix concerning the release of a documentary centered on Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. The CBI filed an application before a special court in Mumbai, seeking an immediate stay on the upcoming Netflix series, "The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth."The application to halt the documentary's release was submitted by CBI through CJ Nandode, the public prosecutor. In its plea, the investigative agency requested the court to direct the accused and other relevant parties to refrain from featuring or broadcasting the documentary until the conclusion of the ongoing trial.In response, CBI Special Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar has summoned key stakeholders, including Netflix Entertainment Services India, to address the application. The court is scheduled to hear their responses on February 20.The Sheena Bora murder case captured nationwide attention in 2012 when Bora, an executive at Mumbai Metro One (Reliance Infrastructure), went missing on April 24. Three years later, Mumbai Police arrested Indrani Mukerjea (her mother), Shyamvar Pinturam Rai (her mother’s driver), and Sanjeev Khanna (her mother’s former husband) in connection with the case.Bora was Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship with Siddhartha Das. Allegedly, Bora was abducted and murdered by the accused, with her burnt remains discovered in a forest near Raigad district."The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth" documentary series is set to premiere on Netflix on February 23, promising to uncover new revelations surrounding Sheena Bora's disappearance and its harrowing aftermath. Stay tuned for further updates.