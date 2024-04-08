Case of Kondana on Amazon Prime: A must watch

Case of Kondana is a Kannada film that is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Kannada crime thriller that was released in January and has done well at the box office. This thriller film is directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, starring Vijay Raghavendra and Bhavana Menon in lead roles.





The movie marked the second collaboration between Vijay Raghavendra and Devi Prasad Shetty after Seetharam Benoy Case No.18. The movie has cinematography by Vishwajith Rao and Music by Gagan Baderiya.





The story of this film is so gripping that it will bring you to the edge of the seat for three continuous hours. The film is doing well on the OTT platform. It is about a cop who accidentally commits a crime and keeps doing more and more to cover up the very first crime he commits. He then joins the same team that investigates the crime. From here on, how will he manage to save himself? Can he escape by tampering with the witness or get caught? This is something you should watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend.





Kannada cinema industry is making good films and their films have been doing well globally, starting with Kantara and KGF. This film will also surely win your hearts.