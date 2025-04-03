Buzz: Netflix To Stream Re-Edited Version of Mohanlal’s Empuraan

Mohanlal’s political action thriller L2: Empuraan is running successfully in theatres. The Malayalam version is a hit. The edited version of the big-ticket title has been screened for the past two days with nearly three minutes cut from the original.

Reports suggest that the digital streaming version of Empuraan is likely to feature the trimmed version, and the original may not be available for streaming.



The film, starring Mohanlal in a larger-than-life role, has been surrounded by controversy since its release and has also undergone cuts in the wake of a political controversy. It remains to be seen whether Netflix will stream the re-edited version or the original one.



Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan features the director himself as a secondary lead actor with a supporting part in the story.



The makers of the movie have claimed that it is the biggest opener of 2025, having minted Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office in the opening weekend.

