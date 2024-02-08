Home: 13 OTT Releases This Weekend: Check List

Get ready for a cinematic bonanza like never before! This weekend, streaming platforms are set to unleash a whirlwind of entertainment with the premiere of not one, not two, but a whopping total of 13 Indian films across various languages. From action-packed thrillers to heartwarming romances, there's something for every cinephile to devour.

Here's a comprehensive list of the Indian movies slated to make their debut on OTT platforms this weekend:

1. Bhakshak - Language: Hindi, Release Date: February 9, Platform: Netflix

Directed by Pulkit, "Bhakshak" delves into the dark underbelly of crimes against women in a shelter home. Bhumi Pednekar stars as a fearless journalist on a quest for truth, facing off against powerful adversaries. The cast includes Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Sai Tamhankar, and Durgesh Kumar.

2. Guntur Kaaram - Language: Telugu, Release Date: February 9, Platform: Netflix

Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this Telugu action drama features an ensemble cast led by Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu.

3. Jorugaa Husharugaa - Language: Telugu, Streaming Now, Platform: Prime Video

Anu Prasad directs this romantic tale starring Viraj Ashwin, Pujita Ponnada, Sonu Thakur, and Siri Hanumanth, exploring the complexities of love and workplace dynamics.

4. Captain Miller - Language: Tamil, Release Date: February 9, Platform: Prime Video

Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, "Captain Miller" follows the courageous journey of a former British Army soldier portrayed by Dhanush. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and John Kokken, directed by Arun Matheswaran.

5. Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan - Language: Hindi, Release Date: February 9, Platform: ZEE5

The beloved Parekh family returns for another hilarious adventure, featuring Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, JD Majethia, Farah Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Pratik Gandhi, Deven Bhojani, Anant Vidhaat, Kiku Sharda, and Flora Saini, under the direction of Aatish Kapadia.

6. Lantrani - Language: Hindi, Release Date: February 9, Platform: ZEE5

An anthology of three short films directed by Gurvinder Singh, Kaushik Ganguly, and Bhaskar Hazarika, "Lantrani" explores the quirks of human nature with stellar performances by Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Nimisha Sanjayan, and Bolaram Das.

7. Palasher Biye - Language: Bengali, Release Date: February 9, Platform: ZEE5

"Palasher Biye," directed by Premendra Bikash Chaki, navigates the complexities of love and values through the lens of a Kolkata couple portrayed by Somraj Maity and Mimi Chakraborty.

8. Bubblegum - Language: Telugu, Release Date: February 9, Platform: Aha Video

Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, "Bubblegum" chronicles the tumultuous love story of Aadhi and Janhvi, played by Roshan Kanakala and Maanasa Choudhary, as they navigate societal barriers and unforeseen challenges.

9. Kaatera - Language: Kannada, Release Date: February 9, Platform: ZEE5

Tharun Sudhir directs this action-packed Kannada drama starring Darshan, Aradhana Ram, Jagapathi Babu, Kumar Govind, Vinod Kumar Alwa, Danish Akhtar Saifi, and Shruti, exploring themes of land rights and social justice.

10. Ayalaan - Language: Tamil, Release Date: February 9, Platform: Sun NXT

"Ayalaan," directed by R Ravikumar, follows the misadventures of an alien stranded on Earth, featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, and Banupriya.