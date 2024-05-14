The wait is finally over for Bridgerton Season 3!

As another week unfolds, it brings with it a fresh lineup of shows and movies to add to your watchlist. Following the success of recent releases like The Fall Guy, Heeramandi, and Srikanth, this week promises an array of entertainment options, from highly anticipated new seasons to captivating films for the whole family.

Here's what you need to add to your weekly watchlist:

1. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Scandal - This docu-series delves into the Ashley Madison scandal of 2015, exploring the fallout after a hacking group leaked data of millions of users. Directed by Toby Paton.

- Release Date: May 15

- Where to Watch: OTT

2. Uncle Samsik - Set in the 1960s, this period drama follows the passionate tale of desire and bromance between Uncle Samsik and super-elite Kim San. Starring Song Kang-ho, Byun Yo-han, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jin Ki-joo. Directed by Shin Yeon-shick.

- Release Date: May 15

- Where to Watch: OTT

3. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 - The beloved series returns with a focus on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Based on Julia Quinn’s books, this season picks up after the Featherington Ball. Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, and Golda Rosheuvel. Created by Chris Van Dusen.

- Release Date: May 16

- Where to Watch: OTT

4. Outer Range Season 2 - Royal Abbott discovers a mysterious black void on his Wyoming ranch, setting off a series of mysterious events. Starring Josh Brolin, Lewis Pullman, Imogen Poots, and Tom Pelphrey. Created by Brian Watkins.

- Release Date: May 16

- Where to Watch: OTT

5. Baahubali: Crown of Blood - A prequel to the Baahubali franchise, this animated series follows the epic struggle of Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva against Raktadeva. Featuring the voices of Sharad Kelkar, Samay Thakkar, Rajesh Khattar, and Siddharth Awasthi. Created by Sharad Devarajan and S.S. Rajamouli.

- Release Date: May 17

- Where to Watch: OTT

And that's not all! Other notable releases include:

- The Big Cigar

- The 8 Show

- Power

- IF

- The Garfield Movie

- Back to Black

With such a diverse range of content hitting screens this week, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So, get ready to settle in and embark on a thrilling week of entertainment!