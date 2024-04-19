Top Horror Movies You Can Watch On Sony LIV

Gone are the days when horror films relied solely on exaggerated prosthetics and makeup to induce fear. In today's digital age, horror cinema has embraced realism, leveraging advanced technology to create spine-chilling experiences that feel all too real. As we delve into the realm of digital horror, Sony LIV emerges as a treasure trove of spine-tingling tales, offering viewers an array of gripping narratives to sink their teeth into.

Bramayugam (Malayalam)

Transport yourself to 17th-century South Kerala with "Bramayugam," starring the legendary Mammootty. Set against the backdrop of a mysterious locale, the film follows the journey of Kodumon Potti (Mammootty) and a young folk singer, Thevan, whose encounter with a hidden truth unleashes a terrifying chain of events. With its rich narrative and stellar performances, "Bramayugam" promises to captivate audiences with its blend of history and horror.

Saaya (Hindi)

In the age of social media, "Saaya" takes viewers on a chilling ride through the interconnected lives of five filmmakers brought together by fate. As they embark on a collaborative project in an old bungalow, they soon discover that their creative endeavor is overshadowed by sinister forces at play. With its gripping storyline and atmospheric setting, "Saaya" offers a fresh take on supernatural horror that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Darr @ The Mall (Hindi)

Step into the eerie corridors of Amity Mall with "Darr @ The Mall," starring Jimmy Shergill. As Chief Security Officer Vishnu Sharma delves into the mysteries surrounding a series of inexplicable deaths, he uncovers a chilling truth that threatens to consume him. Packed with suspense and thrills, "Darr @ The Mall" delivers a pulse-pounding cinematic experience that will leave you questioning what lurks in the shadows.

Darna Zaroori Hai (Hindi)

Prepare for a spine-tingling anthology experience with "Darna Zaroori Hai," featuring an ensemble cast of Bollywood's finest. From imaginary ghosts to vengeful spirits, the film weaves together six terrifying tales guaranteed to send shivers down your spine. With its haunting narratives and stellar performances, "Darna Zaroori Hai" offers a rollercoaster ride of horror that will leave you craving more.

The Invitation

Inspired by Bram Stoker's classic novel "Dracula," "The Invitation" unravels a tale of dark secrets and familial bonds. When Evie reunites with her estranged family following her mother's death, she uncovers a web of hidden truths that threaten to consume her. With its gripping storyline and atmospheric tension, "The Invitation" offers a fresh perspective on horror, blending psychological suspense with supernatural elements.

As the landscape of horror cinema continues to evolve, Sony LIV remains at the forefront, curating a diverse selection of spine-chilling narratives to thrill and captivate audiences. So, dim the lights, grab your popcorn, and embark on a journey into the heart of darkness with these top picks on Sony LIV.