Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas OTT Release Date Confirmed

The much-anticipated Hindi and Tamil bilingual film, "Merry Christmas," directed by Sriram Raghavan, hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Starring the charismatic duo of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the film failed to charm audiences at the box office despite its star power and critical acclaim.While critics lauded the stellar performances and the captivating chemistry between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, "Merry Christmas" struggled to find its footing commercially. The film's atmospheric tone and slow-burn narrative catered to niche audiences who appreciate intricate storytelling.With its theatrical run concluded, "Merry Christmas" is set to make its digital debut. Confirmed reports from Binged reveal that the Hindi version of the film will premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 8, 2024, precisely eight weeks after its theatrical release. However, details regarding the OTT release date and platform for the Tamil version are yet to be disclosed."Merry Christmas" intricately weaves the tale of two strangers, portrayed by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, who cross paths on Christmas Eve, each harboring secrets of their own. Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak play pivotal roles in the film, with Radhika Sarathkumar featuring exclusively in the Tamil version.Notable appearances by Radhika Apte, Ashwini Kalsekar, and a talented ensemble cast further enrich the narrative crafted by Sriram Raghavan, known for his acclaimed works like "Andhadhun" and "Badlapur."Mark your calendars as "Merry Christmas" promises to deliver its enigmatic charm to a global audience when it premieres on Netflix worldwide on March 8, 2024.