Bollywood actress Divya Agarwal accused of not paying brokerage fee?

Divya Aggarwal who happens to be a well-known name in entertainment circles recently hit headlines but not owing to an impressive career. The actress who gained massive popularity through winning Bigg Boss OTT 1 stands accused by broker Rafique Merchant over serious allegations. Failure by Divya and fellow businessman husband Apurva Padgaonkar to pay him his rightful brokerage fee, is the serious accusation that Merchant has made.Divya Agarwal owes Rafique Merchant a 1% brokerage for aiding her in disposing of her apartment, states Telly Chakkar. He says Divya was actively taking part in all processes and meetings pertaining to the sale up to when the transaction closed. However, Divya reportedly stopped picking his calls, blocked his messages and even refused talking to him after she bought it.Merchant reacted saying “You came for the meeting and registration. After that you stopped answering my calls, blocked me on messages and DM. Why are you doing this? Apurva Padgaonkar, you are a very well-known celebrity as well and you are a famous businessman. Why are you doing this?”In addition he said “Why are you withholding what is rightfully mine? You can spend money elsewhere but don’t take our livelihoods away from us; please release my 1 percent brokerage.”Merchant also noted that Divya and Apurva claimed they did not make any profit from the sale of the flat. He asked, “What can I do in this? When you wanted to buy, we helped you. When you wanted to sell, we helped you.” Currently Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar have not replied to these allegations yet.