Thundu on OTT receives mixed response

In February of this year, anticipation ran high among fans and movie buffs for the release of "Thundu," starring the acclaimed Biju Menon. With his track record of delivering stellar performances, expectations were set for a delightful cinematic experience. Upon its release on February 16th, "Thundu" garnered a mixed reception from audiences and critics alike, reflected in its box office performance.





Produced by Ashiq Usman, with support from Jimshi Khalid, "Thundu" boasts a talented ensemble cast including Shine Tom Chacko, Rafi, Unnimaya Prasad, Shaju Sreedhar, and Noushad Ali. The film centers around the journey of a determined police officer portrayed by Biju Menon, as he endeavors to elevate his career by attempting an examination to become an appointed Head Constable. Fueled by financial concerns and a desire for societal recognition, the movie delves into the various obstacles he faces along the way, while also grappling with moral and ethical dilemmas.





Now available on Netflix, "Thundu" elicits mixed reactions from viewers. While some appreciate the film's initial stages and commend the humble performances of the cast, others find the third act lacking in excitement and the overall writing less engaging. To form your own opinion on the movie's narrative and performances, head over to Netflix and experience "Thundu" for yourself.