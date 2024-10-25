Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Which contestant is being eliminated?

As we can see, people’s expectations are that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 will start narrowing in on specific expectations as the number of players decreases, but the twists and turns keep the interest alive apart from the players and the elimination according to the ratio. As the season is approaching its midway mark, this week six house members have been listed for the audience eliminations, where Pavani Nayani is the named favourite for the current votes dispension.

Week 8 Nominations: Who are the Next?

Poor elimination prospects have also been outlined for Pavani Nayani, Mehaboob, Prithvi, Nikhil, Vishnupriya, and Prerana, who are the weakest links this week. Narrowing this analysis further, Prerana tops with 28 votes with Nikhil just behind her. But for others like Nayani Pavani with eleven percent votes or Mehaboob with ten percent votes things are more dire than they currently are. With Pavani Nayani kitty in last position, she is bound to be evicted barring any sudden changes in the already prevailing votes.

With Pavani and Avinash being the wildcard contestants who are likely to inject some energy into the existing prevailing monotony, the wild card contenders, Pavani and Avinash could bring new life into the existing monotony. Their charm and playfulness have made them instant hits among viewers and have surely increased the tempo of this season for people across the world. Viewers have appreciated how they have rejuvenated the mood of the space and have made round two of the series all the more thrilling.

Unexpectedly, the popular contender Gangavva is now likely to leave the show prematurely because of her legal troubles. She is under suspicion for wildlife protection law offenses which may cause her to exit the race. If Gangavva is indeed exit forced, it raises the prospect of double elimination this week. One of the contestants already nominated may leave the grounds together with Gangavva.

But as the battle intensifies and tempers flare, this week’s evictions and the weakest contestants in the house become the focus of attention.