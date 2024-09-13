Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 breaks record; is this because of Nagarjuna?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, the most distinct Indian reality show hosted by well-known actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has taken the entertainment world by storm as it manages to hit several inches further away than most reality competition shows in terms of viewership. The show has managed to get viewing minutes in billions thus making it one of the most followed seasons of the series. Season 8 has proved to be so ecstatic because of the drama and action coupled with beautiful moments that contribute to its booming business.Nagarjuna, in his celebratory mood, took to social media platform X (aka Twitter) to share his appreciation. He said, “5.9 billion minutes of record viewing. After all, it is the power of entertainment. Records for Bigg Boss Telugu 8 were turned upside down not only on record viewing minutes but also ratings.” He further added how it was a great feeling to be a part of the confab indicating, “What a privilege and what excitement to be part of the opportunity to witness the love that makes Bigg Boss go to such an amazing new high! We are raising entertainment to an entirely different level. Watch out for the drama, the thrill and excitement and the ‘only in Bigg Boss Telugu 8’ moments on #BiggBossTelugu8.”This is the sixth successive season that Nagarjuna will be anchoring the reality show ‘Bigg Boss Telugu.’ Earlier seasons of the reality show were anchored by Jr NTR and Nani. For all the viewers of this reality show, let me tell you that in this show contestants are put into a house within which they have to perform certain tasks to win the grand prize.Bigg Boss Telugu 8 show is telecasted on Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Besides millions of viewers watching the drama unfold on the small screen, the episodes are also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.However, Aswarao, Nagarjuna's brand new project is Kubera in which he shares the screen space with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna under the direction of Sekhar Kammula comes to an end. According to the screenplay, the character is likely to be an officer in search of Dhanush who goes from being a homeless man to becoming a rich mafia. Nothing more on the plot has been revealed yet though it is already very much expected by the patrons.Naa Saami Ranga is the most recent film directed by Vijay Binni which can best be described as a word-for-word copy of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose.