Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 8 Voting Results: Nayani Pavani and Mehaboob in Danger Zone

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu is becoming more thrilling as the wild card entrants, the Royal Clan continue their winning streak over the original clan. With each episode, the excitement builds and the competition is getting fierce. This week it's time to elect the new mega chief of the house. Rohini impressed everyone by performing exceptionally well in the tasks securing her place as one of the contenders for the mega chief title along with Prerana.





Week 8 Nominations





In a recent task, contestants had to break pots on effigies representing their fellow housemates. Following the task, Bigg Boss announced the names of the nominated contestants. The six contestants up for elimination this week are Prerana, Nikhil, Prithvi, Mehaboob, Vishnu Priya and Nayani.





Voting Results Update





For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, Prerana is leading the voting polls with 35298 votes putting her in a strong position to stay in the competition. Nikhil is following closely behind with 31051 votes and Vishnu Priya has garnered 18189 votes. On the other hand, Nayani Pavani and Mehaboob are at the bottom of the list finding themselves in the danger zone this week with the fewest votes.





The current voting percentages are as follows:

- Prerana: 28%

- Nikhil: 25%

- Vishnu Priya: 14%

- Prithviraj: 12%

- Nayani Pavani: 11%

- Mehaboob: 10%





Hari Teja Saved from Nominations





In an interesting twist, Gautham was given the power to save one contestant from being nominated. He chose to save Hari Teja despite a condition that Rs 50000 would be deducted from the prize money if she remained safe. Mehaboob, however, nominated Hari Teja but she was saved and the prize money was reduced as per the rules.





Eliminations So Far





Over the past seven weeks, several contestants have been eliminated from the show. The list includes Bezawada Bebakka, Shekar Basha, Abhai Naveen, Sonia Nainika, Aditya Om, Seetha and Manikanta. Manikanta’s exit was voluntary citing emotional and mental reasons.





This week’s elimination results will bring more drama as fans eagerly wait to see who will stay and who will leave the Bigg Boss house.