Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestants Nominated for eviction in Week 3

Hyderabad: As the third week comes to a close, it is clear that Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is becoming more heated and the cut-throat competition is day by day increasing more than ever before. In a development that nobody saw coming in the most recent episode from last night, Shekar Basha was the latest person of the contestants to exit the Bigg Boss house. Last week Shekar was the least voted out of the other eight contenders who were up for elimination. He has left the house with only 12 contestants who are still in the running for the title.





Week 3 Nominations: Eight Contestants Face Elimination





What is new about this week? Well, the nomination process for week three has already been completed. Just like the previous week, eight contestants are at risk of being eliminated. Among the nominated housemates this week are five female contestants: – Yashmi Gowda – Prerana – Seetha – Vishnupriya – Nainika These are accompanied by three male contestants: – Naga Manikanta – Prithviraj – Abhay Naveen The nominated contestants are going to be revealed to the audience tonight or tomorrow. With tensions escalating week after week and audience support taking side daily, attention is shifting to the next eviction at the same time inquiring who is going to make it this time out of the eviction nomination. The game is on fire and it has never been intense like this.