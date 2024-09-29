BBT8: Popular contestant’s Shocking Eviction

In the fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, Soniya has been eliminated from the competition. Following the earlier eliminations of Bezawada Bebakka, Shekar Basha, and Abhai Naveen in the first three weeks, six contestants were nominated this week: Nabeel, Prerana, Soniya, Prithviraj, Aditya Om, and Manikanta.





After a three-hour-long discussion, the show's makers made the decision to eliminate Soniya, despite initially considering Aditya Om. However, with Aditya securing the fourth position on the official voting scale, Soniya's eviction became inevitable. Although the producers were reluctant to eliminate her, the voting results left them with no other choice.





Soniya's journey in the "limitless entertainment" season of Bigg Boss has now come to an end, marking the fourth elimination of the season.